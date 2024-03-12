Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC, season 2 episode 4?

Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? If you want some more great mysteries on the network tonight, absolutely we understand!

Unfortunately, this is the point where we do have to share some of the bad news: There is no installment on the network tonight. What’s going on here? Well, it is pretty simple situation here where production needs this extra time to stay ahead of the game — also, just remember for a moment here that this is also the sort of show that the network would like to have on the air until we get around to May if at all possible. That is where they tend to get a good chunk of ad revenue thanks to it being their key “sweeps” period.

If there is one good thing that we can say about what the future holds for Will Trent, it is that there are plans for some really fun stuff coming up. We’ve said it already, but the next new episode (airing on March 26) has some serious Scooby-Doo vibes to it. For more, just look at the season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Will and Faith investigate a small town haunted by the “Boo Hag,” where a suspect is quickly assumed, but connections to the past unveil unexpected surprises. Meanwhile, Ormewood investigates a TV star’s murder, and Amanda senses impending danger.

Sure, in some ways the mystery show is going to deliver more of what you’ve come to love over the course of the season. However, there are still going to be a few twists and turns. This is, after all, a good chunk of what this show is known for! They don’t want you to have all of the answers at the start of each episode, mostly so that you can walk a mile in Will’s shoes.

