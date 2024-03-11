The Good Doctor season 7 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Date Night’ is here!

For those of you who want a little bit of romance on The Good Doctor season 7, rest assured that episode 4 will bring you some!

This installment is titled “Date Night” and is coming on Tuesday, March 26 — so what is the focus going to be here? Think couples and how they are trying to navigate this point in their lives. Shaun and Lea are figuring out how to be parents, while also keeping a certain part of their romance afloat. The same goes here for Park and Morgan. Given that this show has its fair share of drama around every turn, isn’t it nice to have some lighthearted moments here and there also? We tend to think so.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 7 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Shaun and Lea struggle to balance their parental duties with their personal lives. Meanwhile, Park and Morgan try to find the time and space to reignite their romance amidst the demands of parenthood and work, and Lim’s mother makes a surprise visit.

Seeing Lim’s mother may not be directly connected to the theme of this episode, but we do think that there is a lot of value in getting a chance to learn more about these characters before we say goodbye in the series finale a little bit later this year. All of them do bring something great to the table, and they have all conquered a lot already to make the St. Bonaventure Hospital great.

Still, based on where things are at the moment, let’s just remember this: Shaun Murphy will likely be at the core of everything as we get into the home stretch. He was always a selling point to kick it off, and that could be the case equally to wrap things up.

