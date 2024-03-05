Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC, season 7 episode 3?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you are a little bit confused about what is going on with the schedule, we more than understand.

After all, think of things this way: You are getting new episodes of both Will Trent and The Rookie tonight, and it makes perfect sense to think that these would dovetail into something more when it comes to this show, as well. This is usually the way in which things go!

Unfortunately, ABC came into tonight with different plans. Instead of getting The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3 titled “Critical Support,” a Super Tuesday Special is airing instead. They clearly have the belief that this will draw better ratings, and they are fine holding on to the medical drama for a little while longer. Rest assured, it will still air — however, we are talking here about March 19 as opposed to even March 12! This is a long time to wait, but we hope that this at least means there are going to be fewer hiatuses on the other side.

So while we wait for Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast to come back, the best thing we can do is share the season 7 episode 3 synopsis below:

Shaun continues to be tested by Charlie when their newest case prompts her incessant stream of questions – all in pursuit of an answer. Meanwhile, Morgan struggles on who to name as guardian for Baby Eden should anything happen to her.

What is the purpose of this whole story right now when it comes to Charlie? We tend to think that it comes down to being a good teacher — one of the things that Shaun does still need to master. He is obviously an exceptional surgeon, but he has to realize further that what works with him does not necessarily work with everyone out there. This is a lesson that can be hard to learn, but this could be a reminder that there are things he needs to learn from Charlie just as much as Charlie needs to learn from him.

What do you most want to see moving into The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3 when it airs?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates coming up soon.

