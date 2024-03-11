Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 7 return date hopes at CBS

Are you curious to learn the Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 7 return date following what you see tonight at CBS? Let’s just say that we are more than happy to help!

First and foremost, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way that the sitcom will not be coming back with a new episode next week. As for the reason why, it’s just say that it is tied almost exclusively to the fact that the network wants this final season around until May! Given that we are almost to the halfway point of the story now, there is still a lot of time to let the rest of it play out.

Is it still frustrating? There is no denying that, but even in a standard season it is common to get breaks in the action for Bob Hearts Abishola and a number of other shows at the same time.

Here is the plan for the time being: You will see new episodes resume on Monday, March 25. Episode 7 carries with it the title of “Worth the Cooties,” and unfortunately, there is no synopsis out there yet for what lies ahead. In general, though, it feels fair to assume that we are going to be seeing another story that is zany at times and heartfelt at others. This has been the calling hard from the very beginning, so why change that up now?

In general, we do think the goal from the very beginning here was to tell a fun and heartfelt love story featuring two people from totally-different walks of life. While a lot has changed with the show over time, that element is still most important — and we certainly think that it is going to shine through whatever is left. Of course, it would have been nice to have a season 6, but it is equally good to just have a proper ending.

What do you most want to see moving into Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 7 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







