Elsbeth season 1 episode 2, episode 3 to air as two-hour event

CBS previously announced that we would be stuck waiting until April 4 to see Elsbeth season 1 episode 2, a decision that was quite frustrating. After all, why force us to wait that long?

Well, let’s just say that there are a number of reasons for it, with the State of the Union last week and college basketball ahead each playing a part. The one silver lining is that when the Carrie Preston series returns, it will likely have new episodes with only a few interruptions the rest of the way. Also, there are actually going to be two episodes airing the same night when the show is back in April! The first will start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, leading into the second at the standard 10:00 p.m. time.

Want to get a few more details all about what’s ahead? Then check out the synopses below…

Episode 2, “A Classic New York Character” – After the loathed co-op board president (guest star Linda Lavin) of a luxury pre-war building falls off her balcony to her death, Elsbeth and Kaya are called to the scene to dig for a lead when they meet Joann (guest star Jane Krakowski), a high-powered Manhattan real estate broker with huge clients and even bigger secrets.

Episode 3, “Reality Shock” – When a larger-than-life reality TV star is found dead in her bathtub, Elsbeth and Kaya investigate the circumstances around her death to determine if it was an accident or murder. As they get deeper into the events surrounding her demise, they meet Skip Mason (guest star Jesse Tyler Ferguson), the mercurial producer behind the popular, guilty-pleasure reality series “Lavish Ladies,” who becomes a prime suspect after he is accused of going to dangerous lengths to concoct “good TV.”

CBS also confirmed today that across broadcast and streaming, 8.52 million viewers have watched the premiere. That bodes well for a renewal, but we have to wait to see more of the show before getting too confident about anything.

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 1 episode 2?

What about episode 3 after the fact? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

