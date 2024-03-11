Power Book IV: Force season 3: Showrunner inks new deal

We knew already that Power Book IV: Force was set to retain showrunner Gary Lennon for the upcoming season 3. Still, we’ve got some news today that expands beyond that!

According to a new report from Deadline, Lennon has inked a new deal with Lionsgate to extend their partnership. This allows him to work with Lionsgate Television and Starz, in particular on “on development opportunities to expand the Power Universe.”

What does that mean? Well, in theory you could argue that another spin-off is possible, but we wouldn’t read too much into that right now. Force remains top priority, especially since the third season is currently in production. Lennon helped to boost the show dramatically upon his arrival as showrunner in season 2, bringing his familiarity and expertise to Tommy Egan while also better establishing the characters around him. Season 2 ended with a couple of big cliffhangers, with the fate of Mireya being high up there alongside whether or not Claudia Flynn is truly dead. Tommy is going to have his work cut out for him, no doubt, to keep his empire afloat while also trying to find some element of stability.

Can a guy like Joseph Sikora’s character ever find happiness? This is something that this show has tried to dive into for a while, and we are looking forward to getting some more answers on it no matter when season 3 airs.

As for the rest of the franchise…

We are anticipating that a premiere date will be announced pretty soon when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 4. Meanwhile, the third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently in production, and it is our hope that you will actually see it premiere in early 2025. There’s a lot of life in this franchise yet, no matter where you look.

