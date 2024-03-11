Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: Week 1 Veto winner

The latest Digital Dailies dropped today from the Big Brother Canada 12 world — so what else can we say about the Veto?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting the following: Anthony originally nominated Janine and Avery as Head of Household, eager to stop a women’s alliance before it could even get going. His target was Janine, which of course is frustrating mainly in that it continues a somewhat-regular trend of older women in the game being targeted early on.

So who won the Veto? Unfortunately for the nominees, it wasn’t either one of them — and it was actually Dinis instead. Anthony did his best to try and gas him up before the competition and now, Dinis has the ability to keep things the same, which he most-likely will. It would make more enemies for him to use it, especially when it comes to the current HoH. Also, he doesn’t want to show his hand and where things stand for him at this point in the game. Sure, on one level it is understandable, but it is also frustrating as a viewer. Whatever hope there was for a women’s alliance already seems to be largely destroyed.

With all of this lined up, it does seem at the moment like we are looking at a scenario here where more than likely, we are going to be seeing Janine evicted and she knows it. She’s already entered the acceptance point of the process, which is a little frustrating since we want to see her fight — though that could still happen!

Given that there are only fourteen players this season, we will at least that there is a chance that there could be some sort of funny business when it comes to battle backs or something else in that vein. You never know what could happen in a game like this…

What do you think the week ahead in Big Brother Canada 12 is going to look like?

Do you think Janine has any chance? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

