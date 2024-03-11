Tracker season 1 episode 6: Sofia Pernas joins Justin Hartley

Even though Tracker season 1 episode 6 may not air until March 24, there’s something worthy of excitement in advance! Justin Hartley will be joined in this episode by his real-life wife Sofia Pernas, which does allow for the two of them to have some fun together on-screen.

However, what will make this story a little more fun is that they actually are not going to be the best of friends; instead, their characters are actually rivals! This certainly could give them a lot of banter — and of course, there is still a rescue at the center of this story because that’s the sort of stuff that the show is really known for.

To get a few more details now all about what’s coming, all you have to do is check out the full season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Lexington” – Colter reluctantly teams up with his nemesis, fellow reward seeker Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas), to track down a missing racehorse, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, March 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Just based at least on what we are seeing here on paper, it feels like there’s a good chance that Pernas’ character could appear in future episodes, allowing for Tracker to have an even larger roster of people it could turn to here and there.

This is not the first time that Pernas and Hartley worked together on-screen in a primetime show — a little over a year ago, they guest-starred together in a Quantum Leap season 1 episode! Given that there is already a season 2 of Tracker, it certainly feels like the door could be very-much open here.

