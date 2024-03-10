Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 5 details

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? We know that we’re certainly stoked to see what lies ahead for the show — but what could it look like?

Well, there’s no real point in drawing out the suspense here as unfortunately, there is no installment of the Justin Hartley series on in a matter of hours. As for the reason why, that is rather simple: It is tied to the Oscars being on the air. That’s a competitor that CBS does not want to deal with, especially on a air where the ceremony may generate higher ratings than it has over the past few thanks to Oppenheimer.

Luckily, we do recognize that this is not an extremely long hiatus, as the plan right now is to see Tracker season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more details as to what lies ahead:

“St. Louis” – The odds are stacked against Colter as he is tasked by a convicted murderer’s teenage daughter to track down a missing witness who could prove her dad’s innocence, on the CBS original series TRACKER, Sunday, March 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, obviously we hope that there are a lot of emotions — and that Colter is able to complete what he’s tasked with. This is one of those episodes that could really allow the show to take on a little more timely material, which we definitely do think it could benefit from here and there.

Also, we do like the idea of at least a part of the show taking place in a major city here — after all, won’t that allow the series to present a pretty different vibe?

