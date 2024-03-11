Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? More on season 21 episode 5

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you do want a whole lot more when it comes to the show, it is 100% hard to blame you after a great start over the past month.

Unfortunately, it does appear that this is a time to press pause, at least for the time being. The long-running crime procedural is going to be off the air today, and the plan appears to be to bring it back in two weeks on Monday, March 25. The reason for the delay here is two-fold, as it will allow production to get more episodes done (remember the late start) while at the same time also allowing us to have the show on until May sweeps.

To better help set the stage, the network has at least offered up a little more info on what lies ahead in “The Plan.” To check it out, all you have to do is look below:

“The Plan” – With the help of Knight’s dad, Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao (Russell Wong), NCIS works to unravel the mystery of a recently used service weapon belonging to a missing agent. Also, McGee is in a tailspin when DNA results reveal a close relative he was unaware of, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The appearance of Jessica’s dad is something that has been hyped up over the past few weeks, and there should prove to be some sort of fun storyline in here regarding him and Jimmy Palmer. It is certainly a chance for him to try and make a good impression … but that could be harder than it seems.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

