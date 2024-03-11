NCIS season 21 episode 5: When to expect ‘The Plan’ promo

You may have heard already, but it seems as though CBS will be forcing you to wait a little while to see the airing of NCIS season 21 episode 5. The series is going to be back on Monday, March 25 with a story titled “The Plan.”

Now, why not talk about promos for a moment? This is something that is always fun to see with this show, even if the previews don’t always give away a ton about upcoming episodes. Even the title of “The Plan” does not give a whole lot away here!

Well, unfortunately the wait for the next promo is going to continue for at least a little while longer. Our feeling is that you will get a better sense of what is coming when we get around to March 18, following a repeat of a recent episode. Don’t expect anything longer than 15 seconds long, but there could be a lot of good stuff packed into that! Our hope here is that within this upcoming episode in general, we get some fun personal drama mixed with another intense case — basically, the sort of thing that this show does really well.

Is there a chance that we’re also going to be seeing a larger storyline emerge soon that could last the rest of the season? We do think this is a fair question and yet, at the same time we’d be a little bit surprised. It does not feel like a priority right now; instead, the writers can just take their time getting into a groove. The story-of-the-week stuff is exactly what NCIS has done well over the years, so there will probably not be a whole lot of pressure to deviate from that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now

What are you most excited to see entering NCIS season 21 episode 5 over on CBS?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

