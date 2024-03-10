NCIS season 21 episode 5 return date: Why the wait?

There is a good chance you know already that you will be waiting a good while to see NCIS season 21 episode 5 arrive on CBS. Also, you may be wondering something quite simple: What gives with that? Why keep us waiting?

As is often the case with TV, there are actually several answers to this question and it is not as simple as just saying one thing. In the end, though, a lot of it boils down to the network largely wanting there to be programming for them to air when we get around to May, the time that matters the most for then when it comes to ratings. NCIS not returning until March 25 allows them a better chance to stretch out what is going to be a shortened season following the industry strikes of last year.

One other reason for the delay? That really comes down to the fact that they cannot air new episodes every week! It takes longer than a week, after all, to make them for the most part. Production also started late, and cast and crew perhaps need this extra time more than ever.

Rest assured that when the long-running crime procedural does return, there is going to be a lot of great stuff that you see in a pretty short period of time. Think in terms of getting to see some familiar faces like Tobias Fornell, or having a chance to see Jessica Knight’s father for the first time. Is this going to be a golden opportunity for us to be able to learn a little bit more about her future with Jimmy? We sure hope so.

Also, there is an episode airing in early April that could at least have some sort of paranormal leanings to it.

