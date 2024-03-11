1923 season 2 premiere date: Tied to Yellowstone season 5?

Is there a good chance that a 1923 season 2 premiere date on Paramount+ ends up being tied in some way to Yellowstone season 5? There are absolutely reasons to think so.

After all, consider this: The fact that during the hiatus for the main show, we’ve heard very little about the prequel. You could view this as evidence that the two could be returning at a similar time, but it also goes deeper than that. Due to weather conditions in Montana, it actually makes the most sense for the two to start filming around the same time — it is hard to shoot, after all, in the frigid cold for long periods of time.

Now, we do think that Paramount will wait until season 5 of the flagship show returns to start hyping up 1923 extensively. Our feeling is that they would like to do something similar to what we saw with season 1, where Yellowstone aired for a few weeks before the prequel premiered and utilized all the Dutton family buzz to generate some big numbers. We tend to think that something similar will happen here. The prequel will dovetail off of the final Yellowstone episodes on the Paramount Network, and then stream on Paramount+ for several weeks after the fact.

As for when that will be, a lot of it will simply depend on whenever we return to the Dutton Ranch with Yellowstone in November. It could allow 1923 season 2 to premiere in mid-December. Or, we could be waiting until January or February. This is just an educated prognosis, and a lot will of course depend on when production will start. We recognize, after all, that beyond just Montana’s weather, both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are extremely busy!

