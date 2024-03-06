1923 season 2 premiere date: Is 2024 still possible?

Based on where things stand right now in regards to 1923 season 2, we understand if there are questions galore. To be specific, we understand that even more when it comes to a premiere date! Given that the first season premiered over a year ago, there may be a certain degree of impatience. That is exacerbated further by the fact that there hasn’t been much news when it comes to filming as of yet.

When you think about all of this, the next question comes to mind: Is there a chance at all that the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren show will be coming back this year? Or, should we be looking more at 2025?

If there is any silver lining at all for the future of 1923 at present, it is more than likely this: The oh-so-simple fact that this series does not have as long a post-production window as some other series out there. Episodes can be turned around fast. This is one of the reasons why we do think that a December 2024 premiere date could happen, in around the same sort of frame as what we saw with season 1.

After all, consider this: The final episodes of Yellowstone are currently slated to air starting in November, and we do tend to think that Paramount would want to use one show to promote the other! We know that there is also a spin-off / continuation of the flagship show coming, but there isn’t as much in the way of clear intel about it right now. We know that the working title for that at one point was 2024, but we honestly hope that’s changed. It doesn’t work anywhere near as well for the present as it does the past.

As for what we want to see in season 2…

Honestly, a lot of it is centered around Spencer making it back to the ranch, and also a reunion with him and Alexandra. We do tend to think that the two are a direct line to the Duttons we have on the show in the present!

