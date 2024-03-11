The Traitors season 3: Could Boston Rob Mariano appear?

As we look towards The Traitors season 3 over on Peacock, it feels like there’s potential for so many more great cast members.

Sure, we realize that there are reality stars from Bravo and other networks that could be interested, but let’s just take a moment here to discuss the world of Survivor. We have already seen some icons like Cirie Fields, Parvati Shallow, and Sandra Diaz-Twine, but aren’t there a lot of other big names out there? You’ve got a reigning two-time champion in Tony Vlachos, someone in Natalie Anderson who is known for both this show and The Amazing Race, and then also Michele Fitzgerald, a former winner and also a staple of The Challenge.

For now, though, let’s look at Boston Rob Mariano. He has to be considered among the top few most popular players ever, and we do think it would be fun to see how he does in this environment. Also, what if he was on with Amber, one of them was a Traitor, and the other wasn’t? That would be a fun dynamic, but let’s just talk Rob exclusively here.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the reality star (who is currently on Deal or No Deal Island) made it clear that he likes how flexibility the producers are with the format:

“Potentially. I mean I’m more intrigued now than I was a year ago when Cirie did it. And then you wonder with the strategy, is it better to be a Traitor or a Faithful? What I like about it is that it feels like the producers and Peacock and everybody are installing twists to keep it fresh, to keep the contestants on their toes so they don’t know what to expect.”

It should not come as a shock here that Rob is interested — after all, we would argue that a good 90% of former Survivor players would do the show if asked; even more would think about it.

Related – Who won season 2 of The Traitors?

Who would you want to see on a potential The Traitors season 3 on Peacock?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, comeback — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







