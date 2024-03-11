Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 6: A Bradley Cooper surprise!

Given that Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 6 aired following the Oscars, we thought there was a chance for a big surprise. Even still, there was no way that we could have anticipated an appearance from Bradley Cooper!

In the opening minutes of the episode, we had a chance to see the Maestro star and director alongside several people in the cast. Was it the longest cameo in the history of the world? Hardly, but it still lasted a couple of minutes and was genuinely fun. It came about in the cold open, and Bradley played a character he should be quite familiar with: Himself. It was almost hilarious watching him just stroll on into the classroom like it wasn’t all that much of a big deal.

Just in case you were wondering how this cameo even came about, we tend to think that there are a couple of major components to it. Take, for starters, the fact that Bradley is from the Philadelphia area, so it made sense for him to turn up in some capacity. (Or, at least it fell within the realm of realism.) Quinta Brunson and the producers also probably knew that they were airing this episode after the Oscars and that gave them a little bit more in the way of leeway to get some sort of A-lister on board.

This is not the only appearance from a big star over the third season. This one comes after we had a surprise cameo from Jalen Hurts earlier on.

The real hope that comes from tonight

That’s not all that complicated — to continue to get more viewers on board the show! Because of when it aired, there is that chance that it found some more viewers that it has never had before.

