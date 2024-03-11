Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 7 spoilers: A librarian story

After tonight’s post-Oscars special, do you want to get some more news when it comes to Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 7?

The first thing that we should say is that the title here is pretty darn simple: “Librarian.” This is one of those stories that we are surprised has not been more of a focus so far, and we tend to think that this could be one of the best ones this season. Also, there’s a chance that this could be one of more topical episodes we’ve seen all season. Kudos to the writers for wanting to take this one! Amidst all the talk about what books are right or wrong to be in school, this show is in a rare position where they can actually present a reasonable position while also making everyone laugh.

Below, you can check out the full Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

Janine spearheads a pilot program that brings a librarian to Abbott; however, when friction arises with one of the teachers, it strains Janine’s relationships with both parties. Meanwhile, both Melissa and Jacob deal with some big changes at home.

So what is coming up after this?

Well, the good news is that there is going to be another episode on March 20, meaning that the post-Oscars episode is not going to slow down the show’s season 3 run. We recognize that there are fewer episodes this season due to the industry strikes and there will likely be another hiatus coming soon, but that is something to worry about down the road.

Oh and, by the way, the same can be said about the long-term future of Abbott Elementary at the same time. Given that it already has a season 4 renewal over at ABC, it is nice to not have to be overly concerned with that. Instead, we can all just focus on what the network decides to bring our way in the short-term.

