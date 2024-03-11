The Way Home season 2 episode 7: Does Jacob remember Kat?

Tonight on The Way Home season 2 episode 7, we had a chance to see another cliffhanger, and certainly one we appreciated.

After all, we have reached a particularly big moment when it comes to Jacob — he remembers Kat! After all that the two have gone through, this is a huge moment that we hope will eventually bring him back to the present with her. Her singing to him was a precious moment, and him catching his breath was a cause for great celebration. Remember that he appeared to be gone for a moment here!

So now, Kat has a chance to be able to fulfill the very thing that she has sought out to do from the very beginning here … but who else thinks that there’s a chance that this could all go badly? Ultimately, we are a little bit jaded because of all we’ve seen so far. Or, it is also possible that Jacob comes back and Kat ends up getting stuck. That’s something else we can’t forget about as a possibility.

We will admit that thanks to a lot of the previews that we saw ahead of time here, we honestly shocked that there wasn’t as much of a Del reveal as we thought there was going to be. At what point does she actually get clued in to what is happening … or does she ever? This feels like one of those things where she could be left in the dark so much longer than anyone expects, and much to everyone’s collective frustration.

For now, at least The Way Home is trying to take some more risks and leave us wondering, time and time again, where certain parts of the story are going to be left off. If the show does continue to do this for the rest of the series, we have a feeling that we’ll be pretty darn thrilled when the dust finally settles.

