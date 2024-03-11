Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: March 2024 update

Is there a chance that we will learn something more about a Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date between now and the end of March? Let’s just say this — the Anne Rice adaptation has its fans, and it has also been off the air for a long time now.

Also, you should go ahead and remember this for a moment — Interview with the Vampire is coming up this May and as we get closer and closer to that, there is a chance that some anticipation on its sister show will start to rise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

Unfortunately, when it comes to Mayfair Witches we have a little bit of good and bad news. Where do we start? Well, filming is underway for the latest batch of episodes in New Orleans and thankfully, that is not something that you have to worry about right now. Instead, you can spend more of your time wondering and/or worrying about when the show will actually be back.

There is not going to be a premiere date announced this month, so let’s just get that out of the way right now. The more likely scenario here is that we’ll end up seeing something more announced when we get around to later this year — with the show itself coming back in early 2025! Note that none of this is official but for now, this is what makes the most sense to us.

As for what lies ahead…

Well, let’s just say that one of the central narratives for season 2 is, of course, going to be Rowan continuing to hone her powers. Meanwhile, at the same time we are going to be seeing new members of the Mayfair family surface and also clues towards the larger universe.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Mayfair Witches, including the latest on casting

What do you most want to see moving into Mayfair Witches season 2?

Also, when is it going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







