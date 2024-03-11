The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: March 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about The Night Agent season 2 at some point between now and the end of the month?

Well, we certainly know that the demand is there. While it may not garner a ton of attention for it, the first season of the spy drama was one of the biggest hits in Netflix’s history. Shawn Ryan managed to executive-produce a show with plenty of action and mass-market appeal and at this point, the pressure is on in order to match or surpass that.

Luckily, we do think there’s a good chance that he, plus all the writers, cast, and crew, will find a way to figure this out. There’s a chance we could get more news on The Night Agent between now and the end of the month — just don’t expect too much when it comes to a premiere date.

After all, there are a few different things that are worth remembering here! First and foremost, consider the fact that while production is currently underway, we don’t think everyone is deep enough in the process that something can or will be announced just yet. The best-case scenario may just be that we learn a thing or two more about the cast and from there, a specific premiere date could be announced in the summer leading up to the show returning at some point after that.

With a series this anticipated, the most important thing is really just that Netflix takes their time and works to ensure that the quality is there, and that there is a window that allows the second season to blow up in exactly the way that we saw for season 1.

