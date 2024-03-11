Vikings: Valhalla season 3 premiere date: March 2024 update

With us now more than a week into March 2024, what more can we say about Vikings: Valhalla season 3 over at Netflix? We certainly would like more new episodes, but it really comes down to when we are going to be able to see them at this point.

The good news at present is pretty simple: The show is 100% coming back, so you do not have to worry about that. Instead, just worry a little bit about when the series is actually going to premiere! That is one of the mysteries that still lingers and at this point, there are not too many answers out there on the subject.

Here is what we can say: You will have a chance to see the show back at some point in 2024. Our thinking is that the show would be perfect for either the summer or the fall. Why wouldn’t you want to bring the show back at that point? This is just the thing that makes the most sense at the end of the day, largely due to the rather simple fact here that Netflix will need more programming at that point with a lot of their bigger releases being saved until we get around to 2025. Think here along the lines of Wednesday or Stranger Things, which both have enormous audiences all over the globe.

The only thing that is quite sad right now is knowing that season 3 is going to be the final one, with co-creator Jeb Stuart telling Tudum the following:

“I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydís. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today, and we have done just that … I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they’ll be excited by all the new heights that we’ve taken these heroes.”

