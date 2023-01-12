Vikings: Valhalla season 3 premiere date hopes over at Netflix

Following today’s big season 2 premiere, what is there to say in regards to Vikings: Valhalla season 3? Is the historical drama 100% coming back?

As you would probably imagine, there are a handful of important things to get to in this piece, but let’s just start it off with the following: The show is absolutely coming back for more! Following the successful first season Netflix went ahead and gave the show two additional seasons, which we imagine is super-useful from the vantage point of allowing producers to get a little bit further ahead in the game. You don’t have to worry at all here about if the show is going to be back down the road!

Now, of course, the question becomes when season 3 is going to premiere. Odds are, we are several months away from getting anything close to a premiere date on the subject, but we are crossing our fingers and hoping for a start at some point in early 2024. Because the show got such an early renewal, that should enable such a thing to be more possible than it would be otherwise. Netflix also needs more annual shows when you consider that some of their bigger hits like Stranger Things and The Witcher have long gaps between their seasons. Vikings: Valhalla is a great way to fill out the schedule, and also allow the streamer to have some content that, genre-wise, they don’t have a good bit of elsewhere.

Fingers crossed that come late 2023, we’ll have some sort of a trailer for the next chapter — and there’s certainly a chance we could know more about the long-term future. We know that Netflix shows do not always have the longest shelf life, but we certainly don’t want season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla to be the final one. Who would get excited about that?

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Vikings: Valhalla now

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to a Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







