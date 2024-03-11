Oscars 2024 In Memoriam honors Carl Weathers, Tina Turner

Going into tonight’s 2024 Oscars, we anticipated an emotional In Memoriam segment. With that said, did we get exactly what we anticipated?

Well, let’s say this: Without a doubt, we were treated to a pretty beautiful segment. However, we would also say that a lot of the names went by too quickly, especially a lot of the people who were famous for their work behind the camera. Sure, there were more specific tributes to the likes of Carl Weathers, Richard Lewis, Tina Turner, and so many others — but we almost would have liked to give more time to the entire industry. We tend to think that a lot of the speed here was due to the Oscars trying to maintain a specific length here and not run into all hours of the night — certainly something that we have seen them do here and there in the past.

What was a little more interesting was seeing the Oscars decide to give a little bit of time to Navalny following his passing. We know that the show has tried to stay out of global politics before, but they went in a different direction here.

In general, we will at least say that this was as emotional of a segment that we’ve seen over the course of the past several years, even though it could have been a little bit more. Also, we are pretty sure that there are going to be a lot of people out there who do wish that there were more names or that a specific person was snubbed. This is almost a tradition as much as the In Memoriam segment itself, at least in terms of what we have come to expect here in terms of internet reaction.

