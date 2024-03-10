Oscars 2024: Barbie spoof, Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue

Entering tonight’s 2024 Oscars, of course we anticipated that Jimmy Kimmel was going to bring a lotto the table as the host — why wouldn’t he? This is someone who has shown to be fantastic in this role in the past, and he knows a thing or two about delivering big monologues.

So what did he choose to do this time around? Well, knowing Kimmel’s humor we anticipated some skewering of the nominees, but also some politics and overall pop culture mixed in there.

Before Kimmel actually started to tell jokes in his monologue, we saw a brief cold open featuring himself as well as Margot Robbie as Barbie. When he got on stage, he had a chance to tell a joke at the expense of Madame Web before talking more about Barbie, Ryan Gosling, how attractive Gosling is, and then the massive success of Oppenheimer. He really took his time going through a LOT of the nominees, and told some jokes at the expense of Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, and Lily Gladstone.

The most emotional moment of the entire monologue came close to the end of it, where Jimmy brought out a lot of the crew members, teamsters, and other folks in Hollywood who helped to ensure that the strike was able to move forward. They received a standing ovation, and Kimmel promised that they would stand alongside them for their own upcoming negotiations.

At the end of the day, remember that hosting is not Kimmel’s only responsibility tonight — he’ll also have to come on stage and deliver a few funny one-liners in between segments and people coming on to host.

Were there some jokes that did not land?

Well, we don’t think there was a lot of substance to what was said in here about Cillian Murphy’s name — in general, name jokes do often fall flat.

