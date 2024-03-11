The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 3: Rick’s fear

Tonight, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 3 packed a lot of story into a pretty small window of time. Also, it did a good job of expressing just how anxious Rick Grimes is about the situation he finds himself in.

Think about some of the variables here for a moment, starting with the fact that Jadis has explicitly told him that if he tries to run off with Michonne, everyone they love could be in danger. He is actually trying to think selflessly when he pushes Danai Gurira’s character away, saying that the place is made for him but not her. He clearly thinks that breaking her heart is, at this point, the right way in order to protect her.

However, there is another important thing that we should all remember here regarding Michonne — she has a tendency to be rather stubborn at times. Do you really think that this is someone who is going to listen a lot to what Rick has to say? Well, the simple answer here is no. She knows him, and she also feels like she understands when he may be acting out of self-preservation more so than anything else.

In the end, these emotions culminate in what has to be among the coolest moments we’ve seen over the entire season: Getting a chance to see Michonne effectively work to rip Rick off of a helicopter. She recognizes, clearly, that there is a lot more that the two have to talk about — and in the end, we are pretty excited to see some of that happen!

Of course, everything Michonne is doing right now is a pretty huge risk, and there is a chance that all of it could end up blowing up in a not-so-great way.

Related – Get more insight regarding the next The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

What did you think about the events of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







