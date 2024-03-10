Good Omens season 3 premiere date: March 2024 update

Now that we are into March 2024, is there a chance that we are going to get some more news on Good Omens season 3?

If you missed the news from late last year for whatever reason, it does feel right to note that the show has already been renewed for what is going to be the final chapter. This allows the original vision for the show to be fulfilled, and of course we’re excited to see what that could look like!

Unfortunately, the reality here is that we are still going to be waiting for a little while to see what is coming up next. Even though Prime Video said in their renewal statement last year that production could be starting “soon,” that is actually a relative term. There are a lot of different variables for what “soon” could look like and with that, our thinking is simply that we’re going to be learning more about the next batch of episodes later this year and there is probably not going to be an immediate hurry to push things forward.

With all of this in mind, we’ll be lucky to get more of Good Omens next year, and there is almost certainly going to be no news when it comes to the final chapter this month. Just know that Prime Video is very much committed still to the show, and absolutely we think that some other updates will eventually surface. We certainly expect a good bit of hype whenever things get underway, and for this show to have the same sort of imagination and whimsy that it’s had the first two go-arounds.

