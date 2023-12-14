Good Omens renewed for season 3, will be final one

We come today with at least a little bit of good news regarding Good Omens season 3, even if it is rather bittersweet at the same exact time.

So, where do we start? Well, let’s indicate that the David Tennant – Michael Sheen series is coming back for a third season! However, it is going to be the final one. Per a release today from Prime Video, the “forthcoming season will bring to life a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago, between Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, where they mapped out ‘what happens next’ to the wonderful characters in the world of their internationally best-selling novel.”

In a statement, here is what Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, had to say about the series coming back:

“Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made ‘goodness’ watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry’s immense creativity … The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy.”

Meanwhile, Gaiman (who is an executive producer behind the scenes on the show) added the following:

“I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Let us hope that we have a big, bold, epic, and outstanding end to this tale, and there are some glorious moments between the two main characters as the journey continues.

