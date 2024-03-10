Yellowstone season 5: Kelly Reilly on returning to Beth

If you are prepared to see the Yellowstone season 5 premiere over on Paramount Network, know this: You are far from alone! The plan is to bring the show back come November with new episodes and leading up to that, we are of course excited to see what happens.

For some of the cast, meanwhile, we imagine it must be rather interesting coming back to the show after some time away, and it is nice to hear their perspective on it. That of course includes Kelly Reilly, who plays the ever-magnetic Beth Dutton on the series.

Speaking to TVLine while promoting Little Wing, it does sound like the actress is excited to get back to her role; however, she also does not consciously think about doing other roles just to differentiate herself from her famous character:

“I don’t really think like that, because look, there may be some people who’ve only ever seen me in Yellowstone, but I’ve been working as an actress for 30 years now. You just don’t want to get bored with yourself. You want to keep it fresh and work with different collaborators and actors and crew…

“I’d just done two films … A Haunting in Venice with Kenneth Branagh and Here, which is coming out this fall, with Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis, and I was thinking, ‘I want to fit in as many different characters as I can before I go back onto Yellowstone.’ [Doing so is a way of] keeping it alive for myself so that then, when I go back to Yellowstone, I can kind of strap Beth back on, and it feels reinvigorated because I stepped away.”

Reilly will be back to playing Beth as early as the spring and who knows? There is a chance that she could also appear at some point down the road in the upcoming spin-off as well. Nothing is confirmed there, but it feels like Reilly would be one of the first people on board if the idea is to use some familiar faces for it.

