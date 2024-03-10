Blue Bloods season 14 episode 4: A nice Baez reminder

For those who are not aware, Blue Bloods season 14 episode 4 is going to be coming to CBS this coming Friday. What stands out about it the most? Well, for starters, this will be a chance in order to see Frank Reagan face an emotional challenge regarding his late son Joe. What happens when a relative of his son’s killer ends up being a part of the NYPD? Well, this is another classic ethical dilemma that he has to work through.

Also within this episode, you are going to get a great storyline for Henry and beyond just that, Baez will 100% be back!

We don’t necessarily think that there were a lot of people out there concerned that Marisa Ramirez would be leaving the show and her character. After all, there have been periods in the past where the character was MIA, so why would we think that anything different was happening here? With this being the final season (at least for the time being), there will probably be even more of an emphasis than ever on making sure that we get to see a lot of the characters we’ve come to know and love. There will be plenty of Baez and who knows? She may have her own individual spotlight before all is said and done.

Beyond all of this, there are still those questions aplenty as to whether she and Danny could eventually get together. It feels to us like if something like this happens, it is probably going to be a story for the end of the series and not necessarily before that. After all, if they get together, does that render them unable to be together out in the field? It raises all sorts of complications.

