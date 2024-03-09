Blue Bloods season 14 episode 4: Joe Reagan’s past resurfaces

Last night we had a chance to see a Blue Bloods season 14 episode 4 promo for the first time — so what can we say about the story ahead? Let’s just say that once again, we are going to be seeing the death of Joe Reagan resurface in a way that is emotional for the entire family.

Let’s just put it this way. What happens when a relative of Joe’s killer ends up on the force? This is a delicate situation for Frank Reagan to figure out, since he is going to have to balance his job with also his feelings as a father. Also, who knows why this cop wanted to have the job in the first place? It appears as though Will Hochman will be around once more as Joe Hill, and he is going to have his own thoughts on the matter as well.

If we were to make a prediction here at the moment, it is that the stars are going to eventually align and we will see Frank end up allowing this person to move forward, allowing them both distance and space from the actual killer.

Obviously, there will be a myriad of other stories that take place within the episode, as well, but this is one of the first times that we can really say that it makes sense for Frank to be in the promo first and foremost. There have been, after all, plenty of other instances over the years where it’s been frustrating that he has had some sort of added significance for stories are a little routine.

Given that the plan (for now) is for season 14 to be the final season, we’re not surprised that the show is tackling some weightier stories at this point. Isn’t that what makes the most sense?

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Blue Bloods and what else is coming up

What do you think we are going to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 4?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do this, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







