The Curse season 2 renewal: Could it happen in March?

Is there a chance that we could hear about a The Curse season 2 renewal over the course of March? There is a bizarre case for it — though, at the same time, also one that would probably cause a significant amount of debate all over the internet.

After all, consider the following question for a moment: How do you follow what happened at the end of the season 1 finale? Remember here that within that episode, you saw Nathan Fielder’s character of Asher literally ascend into outer space. It was one of the most bizarre and perplexing endings in recent television history, and we have a hard time knowing just how it is that you move forward from here with any other stories about Whitney, Dougie, or anyone else.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is where we remind you for a moment that through a lot of press four The Curse, we heard a lot of openness regarding another season. In theory, something more could happen — and given this is a world absurd enough to let Asher float away, it is easily absurd enough to bring about a number of other shocking twists at the same exact time here.

Also, remember for a moment here that Emma Stone is one of the biggest stars in the world and anyone would be eager to work with her again. However, her schedule may be such that it is hard to imagine her ever having time to do a show like this again! It is hard to picture her finding a way to come back and honestly, we tend to think the first season is it. Also, it probably should be since there’s no real way to explain what it is that we saw.

What are you most excited to see moving into a possible The Curse season 2 over at Showtime?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

