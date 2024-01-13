The Curse season 2: Is there any way it could happen?

Now that we have seen the end of The Curse season 1, is there any way at all that a season 2 could happen? The show was so bizarre and the ending so completely absurd. Kudos to Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone, and Benny Safdie for having the guts to pull off what they did, though we also tend to think that they’ve infuriated and frustrated a lot of people at the same time.

Let’s put it this way — we have a hard time imagining that anyone out there saw the end of this show coming with Asher actually ascending into outer space. He’s now dead and gone, and Whitney has a baby, a show with a second season, and some sort of future.

So if Asher is gone and the ending is real, what would a season 2 be? You can argue that this could be in some ways the continued adventures of Whitney as she is a parent and tries to find success. Or, is there a chance that Dougie goes and works on some other cringe-worthy show?

At the end of the day, though, the most important thing that you have to remember here is that there was a lot of intention behind the ending. Is this Asher leaving when he realized that he was no longer needed? That’s one way to look at the conclusion of the story. Another idea is just that the passive house cursed Asher and Whitney after they tried to play fast and loose with the rules.

Was the finale divisive? Sure, but that was the point. It doesn’t feel like you can make more without undoing that to a certain extent.

What do you think about the end of The Curse season 1, and is there a chance that we could see a season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

