The Curse season 1 finale, ending explained: Asher flies?

We knew that The Curse season 1 finale was going to be crazy — but we don’t think anyone alive could have predicted what we got.

The first fifteen or twenty minutes were a little more predictable, with Asher and Whitney launching the show and promoting it on Rachael Ray. From there, they decided to give Abshir the house he was staying at on Questa Lane. Whitney was pregnant, and they were preparing to welcome their child — a son!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for THE CURSE videos!

Then, we saw Asher get stuck on the roof. Then, get stuck on a tree. Then, soar completely into the sky. This was completely nuts. This show has towed the line around the strange and supernatural and yet, they hadn’t done anything like this. As Whitney had her baby in the hospital, Nathan Fielder’s character was ascending into the higher reaches of the atmosphere with no clear explanation. Was this all just a dream and if so, how much of it was?

So what did we really learn?

Is Whitney the only person at the end of the episode who was happy? We tend to think so on some level, but she had a somewhat pensive expression after giving birth and lying in the hospital without any friends or family present. Dougie found Asher’s crisis at first a chance for him to film the whole incident and yet, but the end of it all he was sobbing.

So what is this supposed to represent? Clearly, you could go back and say that all of this was the curse finally coming back into play. Was this Asher falling upwards, something that he had managed to do in his life already? He and Whitney were so horrible to people throughout the entirety of the show and yet, they still got the show.

You can also argue that this is some karmic punishment for the two of them being hypocritical with their whole passive-house movement. No matter, it seems like everyone else has just accepted that this was all just some TV stunt given what they do.

What a strange, almost random, and very agonizing finale. Were there successful moments? Sure, and then there was the show deciding to just be as obtuse as possible for the entire second half, mostly to show that they could.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts about The Curse, including the chance of a season 2

What did you think about the events of The Curse and its season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







