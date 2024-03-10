Is American Idol 22 new tonight on ABC, March 10, 2024?

Is American Idol 22 new tonight on ABC? We’ve had a chance to see some great auditions the past several weeks, but will that continue?

Well, this is where we really have to share some of the bad news: After getting off to a good start the past few weeks, the singing-show giant is now on a break. There is no new episode tonight, largely due to the presence of the Academy Awards. This is something that we’ve grown used to and yet, at the same time it’s absolutely frustrating for those out there who are hoping to see something consistent from the show week after week.

Rest assured that this is not an extremely long hiatus, as the plan is to see American Idol back on the network when you get around to Sunday, March 17. There are more audition shows still ahead, and then we move to the next oh-so-familiar part of the series in Hollywood Week. There are not any plans to dramatically shake up the formula of the series at this point; it is exactly what you have come to expect over the past few years.

What we have always liked about this show compared to some others is that there is at least a somewhat-concentrated effort to focus on the contestants, as they can really drive the story as we see whether or not they become stars after the fact. Sure, there is no guarantee that they will, but you can watch knowing that we’ll see some of their creativity expressed over time.

If you did not know already…

This is going to be the final season for Katy Perry as a part of the judging panel. If you do love her, this part of the show may be all the more nostalgic as a result.

This article written by Jessica BunBun.

