Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Luke Grimes looks to the end

As many of you out there know already, Yellowstone season 5 is going to be the final one for the show. This still remains a hard pill to swallow for a number of reasons. We’ve had such a good time in this world for many years, and we would love to keep that going; yet, things have changed a lot over the past year and a half. This was originally not supposed to be the end; while there is a spin-off coming on the other side of the series, it will not necessarily be the same.

Even though filming on the remaining episodes has yet to even start, those involved are still using the opportunity to wax poetic a little bit about what they’ve been a part of over the years.

Take, for example, Luke Grimes. Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine, the actor behind Kayce Dutton makes it clear that he’s been grateful to have so much time in this world:

“For seven years, we’ve been doing this, and we started in 2017. That’s crazy … This cast and crew, they’re like a second family. We spend a lot of time together. It’s changed my life in every way possible.

“Nothing will ever be the same because of this show in all sorts of ways, good and bad … I will miss it terribly. I know that. I mean, I think I’m ready to know how it ends. I’m ready to tell the end of the story.”

Grimes did indicate that he wants to continue living in Montana after the show, and he is certainly open to being in the spin-off — though of course, there is a lot to be settled when it comes to that.

