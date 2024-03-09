Why did Alex Russell leave SWAT, Street in season 7 episode 5?

Why did Alex Russell leave SWAT following the events of tonight’s episode? We understand full if you’re wondering about Street’s ending. This was at least at one point, one of the most important characters on the entire show. Now, they are unfortunately gone.

As for the reason why, we never got the sense that this was something that Russell himself wanted. Rather, it feels like this is a consequence of sorts of some decisions that had to be made higher up. Remember that this past spring, SWAT was canceled before CBS opted to bring it back. There may have been some concessions that had to be made in order to save money, and we feel like Kenny Johnson and Russell not being series regulars was one of them.

For the writers, they have to do their best to accommodate what is given to them — and in this case, they decided to give a popular character a great goodbye. As we found out at the end of the episode, Street is going to propose to Chris! This means that these two characters are going to be moving towards a happy ending, even if it is not one that we saw on-screen. (Remember here that Lina Esco actually departed the show some time ago.)

Russell has been nothing but classy in promoting the end of his time on the show, and it is enough to make us wonder the following: Is there a chance that we end up seeing him again in the finale? To us, it would make perfect sense to give this character another goodbye, especially if the story ends with Hondo’s wedding or something in that vein.

