Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One, March 10, 2024?

Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? After the ending to this past installment, we understand if you want more.

Now, unfortunately this is where we have to swoop in and hand over some information that is less than fortunate. After all, there is no new episode airing on the British network tonight, and nor will there be for the next nine-plus months. We are instead left in this super-mysterious place where we are left to wonder a little bit more about the future of Trixie and Matthew. Are they going to still be together, or is Olly Rix going to leave the show outright?

For the time being, the biggest thing that we can say is that Helen George does seem to be coming back as Trixie, at least for the time being — you don’t have to worry about that. Rix’s future, meanwhile, is a little bit more uncertain. He could come back in some capacity but for now, we should note that nothing is altogether set in stone.

Viewers in America have yet to have a chance to see the thirteenth season, and they will be able to do that in the weeks and mothers ahead. For viewers in the UK, meanwhile, you are going to have a chance to see something more starting this Christmas with the annual special. Following that, we’ll have a chance to see season 14 proper premiere most likely in January. There is always a chance that things could change, but we don’t believe that there is much of a plan for this show to fundamentally shift from the schedule that has worked for it the vast majority of the time.

In general, expect more tears, more heartwarming moments, and also more of the Call the Midwife nostalgia the show is known for.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

