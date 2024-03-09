Station 19 season 7 spoilers: One major Grey’s Anatomy crossover

Just in case you were wondering whether or not Station 19 season 7 was going to feature some sort of Grey’s Anatomy crossover, let’s just say we have big news! Also, it is the sort that makes us think that there are some crazy times still ahead.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Jaina Lee Ortiz (who plays Andy on the series) had the following to say about something that will happen closer to the end of the season:

“There’s going to be a crazy crossover towards the end … I have a feeling there’s going to be a major crossover towards the end of the season. And this character has never visited Grey’s Anatomy in this way.”

Is that enough to make you excited? If nothing else, for us it makes us all the more intrigued as to some of what the story of the event could be. If this is close to the end of the final season, our expectation right now is quite simple: We are going to be building towards something that is pretty darn epic. Also, it really has to matter! We recognize already that this is a world where people could be killed off at just about any moment and by virtue of that, we have to go ahead and brace ourselves for just about anything. Isn’t that sort of suspense going to be a part of the fun?

Heck, when you think about it, there is plenty of suspense just with the premiere itself — after all, we are waiting at the moment to learn whether or not Jack Gibson is alive. The character’s fate was intentionally left ambiguous at the end of last season. Because the show has killed off people before, we tend to think that anything is possible now.

