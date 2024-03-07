Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 3/7/24?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we finally going to be seeing this show along with Station 19 back on the air?

We obviously know that this has been a pretty long wait to see these shows back, especially with a lot of other programs already back who were impacted by the industry strikes last year. Unfortunately, it does seem as though you’ll be waiting just a little bit longer — there are no new episodes tonight. However, both the medical drama and its spin-off will be back next week! There is a lot of stuff that each show will get into right away and in the end, they kind of have to — just remember that each one of these shows ended with some pretty big cliffhangers and that is something that will need to be resolved. Lives of fictional characters are at stake!

Okay, that’s enough being dramatic for now. Let’s just set the stage for both of these premieres further by sharing the synopses, in the event you have not seen them already.

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 1, “We’ve Only Just Begun” – Meredith rethinks her plans after going rogue in last season’s finale. The interns are on thin ice following a patient’s death, but Simone and Lucas are immediately tested in an emergency. Richard confides in Bailey, and Teddy’s fate is revealed.

Station 19 season 7 episode 1, “This Woman’s Work” – Andy steps into the station’s captaincy as Jack’s life hangs in the balance. The team is called to a hostage situation. Natasha fights for her career, and Maya and Carina make a choice.

The unfortunate news between the two shows is that this is the final decision of Station 19, a decision that seems financial but honestly still does not make a lot of sense. We will just say that every single episode is going to be so much more significant than ever, and you have to be prepared for that…

Related – See more of what is ahead on Grey’s Anatomy, including a trailer

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 as we move forward?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some additional updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







