The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 3 run time

This weekend, AMC is going to present to you The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 3 — so what are you going to get insofar as runtime goes?

To date, one of the things that has been rather consistent when it comes to the zombie drama is getting a chance to see a story that goes for longer than an hour. We don’t think that it will come as that big of a shock that we are seeing something similar here — after all, why would it?

Based on the early details that we’ve seen for episode 3 titled “Bye,” it looks as though the plan is for this story to run for a good 69 minutes, commercials included. That should be more than enough time to tell a story that we certainly think is important — one that will feature none other than Rick and Michonne finding out a new way to survive. They have found a way back to each other, but that does not mean that they are out of the woods. They want to figure out a proper way to escape, but doing that will not be easy in their present circumstances. After all, remember that Jadis has already told Rick that if she finds out that he is up to something (and she already knows more than most), she will kill everyone he loves.

If for whatever reason you have not seen the episode 3 synopsis for “The Ones Who Live,” you can see that below — even if it does not give all that much away:

Rick and Michonne must find a way to survive.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

