Death and Other Details season 2 renewal: Will we learn soon?

Now that we’re days removed from the finale, why not discuss a Death and Other Details season 2 further? It is certainly something that we want to see, and it is really just a question of when and/or how it could happen.

The first thing that we really should note here is quite simple: There has been plenty of chatter among the cast and creative team in making it happen. If you watched the finale, then you know already that there was a clear plan established for the next chapter of the show. On paper, it feels like the writers are looking to do something that is rather simple to Only Murders in the Building, where you end up getting a new mystery year in and year out. Whether or not they get a chance to deliver on that, frankly, is up to the folks at Hulu.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS videos!

So is there a chance that they are going to figure this out between now and the end of the month? We’d say that there is a chance, but also not to go into the next few weeks with some supreme level of optimism. This has been a streaming service that over the years, has really taken a lot of its time to get from point A to point B with some of their shows. They will want to see what the long-term performance is, and then weigh that versus the budget. While Death and Other Details may not be as expensive as some programs with a huge amount of special effects, at the same time we have a hard time thinking that it is altogether cheap, either.

The only thing that we would say right now with some assurance is that Hulu would most likely want a season 2 to air at some point in 2025, which means to us that they would benefit from figuring this out over the next few months.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Death and Other Details right away, including on the cliffhanger

Do you think that we are going to get news on a Death and Other Details season 2 soon?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more information on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







