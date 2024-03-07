Death and Other Details season 2: Who died in cliffhanger?

As we prepare to see a possible Death and Other Details season 2 on Hulu, there is one cliffhanger above all others: Who died in the snow? We saw a number of body parts (gross, to quote Imogene) falling from a ski lift, and there are a number of possibilities as to who it could be.

So, who is it not? Well, think along the lines of Teddy, Imogene, Jules, and Leila, as the four of them were all together in that final scene. All we saw of the deceased were some parts of their clothing, so there were no clues as to their identity.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS videos!

If there is one bit of good news that we can share at the moment, it is simply this: The writers seem to already know who this is. This was not a decision where the producers threw a dead body out there to be determined later on.

Speaking to TV Insider in a new interview, here is what executive producer Mike Weiss had to say about who that dead person may be:

“That is something that we talked about at great length in the writer’s room and the answer to that is hopefully delightful.”

Is it someone we know already? It feels like the easy assumption is to say that this is 100% the case. However, we do tend to think that there are some other avenues that the show could theoretically explore here if they really wanted to do so. Take, for example, that it is a new character, but someone tied into what happened with a lot of people over the time jump we got close to the end of the finale.

Fingers crossed that Hulu does go ahead and give us more news on the future of Death and Other Details at some point this spring. That way, there can be conversations about filming soon!

Related – Be sure to get some more discussions about what the next story on Death and Other Details could be

What are most excited to see moving into a possible Death and Other Details season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the line.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







