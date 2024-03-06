Death and Other Details season 2: Who could return, if renewed?

At present, it does remain to be seen if there will be a Death and Other Details season 2 over at Hulu. Are we hopeful? Sure, but we recognize that nothing can be seen as a sure thing.

The only thing that can be noted with confidence, at least right now, is that season 1 ended with another dead body. That means that there’s another case to solve and, presumably, there is a team of sleuths who will be there to try and piece things together (perhaps literally and metaphorically).

In speaking on this further in a new interview with The Wrap, executive producer Heidi Cole McAdams made it clear who their metaphorical Scooby Gang could be moving forward:

The four people who are standing there looking at the severed leg at the end of Season 1 — Imogene, Leila [Pardis Saremi], Teddy [Angela Zhou] and Jules [Hugo Diego Garcia] — we’ve talked about them being the people that carry us into a future season to investigate more crimes.

This group makes a lot of sense given that they have all been underdogs at various points of their lives and needed to be tenacious to get to where they are. We’re sure that some other familiar faces could be back in season 2, as well, but in different parts — take Anna, for example. We have a hard time thinking that this character is gone and yet, how will she be implemented? She is seemingly under the thumb of the greater Viktor Sams organization and from our vantage point, we don’t think this is an easy group to escape on.

Fingers crossed, we are going to have a chance to learn about a season 2 renewal, one way or another, pretty soon.

