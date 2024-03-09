YOU season 5 premiere date: March 2024 update

Now that we are entering March 2024, what more can we say in regards to YOU season 5? Are we inching closer to a premiere date?

Well, just like you could imagine, there are a handful of different things we can say here. However, let’s start off with the following: The upcoming season is set to be the final one. We may not like it, but that is where things currently stand. We are now in a position where we have to sit back and wait to see what more is decided upon.

Unfortunately, the bad news is that you are almost certainly not going to see a premiere date revealed this month — or at any other point in the near future. Instead, all current evidence tends to suggest that we could be seeing the show back when we get around to 2025. We are in a spot right now where it looks like some filming details are starting to come out and with that in mind, we like to think that we are taking steps in the right direction.

If there’s anything more that you should expect through the remainder of this month, we tend to think it is tied towards further casting intel. Given the nature of this show and it being the end, we recognize that there is going to be perhaps more secrecy than ever before — and honestly, we understand that. All things considered, why would there not be? The big goal with a show like this has to be ensuring that 1) you surprise some viewers and 2) you end up sticking the landing.

