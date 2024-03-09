Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: March 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of March 2024, what more can we say about Ginny & Georgia season 3 over on Netflix? We want the show back as soon as possible, but saying that alone does not just make it happen! There are so many things that still need to transpire.

For now, let’s just start by reminding you that another season is very much coming, and early signs tend to suggest that we’ll be hearing more about filming in the months to come. Like a lot of other shows out there, we tend to think that some parts of this process may have been pushed back by the industry strikes of last year. Luckily, Ginny & Georgia has shown in the past that it can withstand particularly long hiatuses, and we also think that it will be able to do the same here.

After all, consider this: Unless season 3 has the shortest post-production time ever, we would be surprised if we end up seeing it at any point before we get around to 2025. That is going to be a huge year for Netflix, given that this is when we expect back some other shows including Wednesday, The Witcher, and potentially the final season of Stranger Things (or at least part of it). The best thing to hope for here is that we may get a premiere date announcement by the end of this year.

So, if you were hoping for major Ginny & Georgia news through the rest of March, you’re going to be disappointed. Just be relieved for now that the show is still coming, and this is not one of those super-weird situations where a cancellation happens despite a renewal being announced in the past. Frustrating as that is, we have certainly seen that before.

