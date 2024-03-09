Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: A March 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of March, what more is there to say about a Twisted Metal season 2 over at Peacock? Sure, we know that it is happening, but when will it actually premiere?

As you would expect with a situation like this, there are a lot of different things to discuss when it comes to not just where things stand, but also where they will go from here.

Let’s begin by discussing production — it is obviously the biggest step that needs to happen before we can get anything closely resembling a premiere date here! Unfortunately, there isn’t that much that can be said about this at present. While we know that the writers have been working on new episodes, at the same time we’ve yet to hear anything concrete in regards to filming. Hopefully, that will happen in the months to come.

Based on this timeline, it feels fair to expect Twisted Metal season 2 in the first half of 2025, at least depending on how long post-production takes. In a lot of ways, you can consider the first season to be an origin story of sorts for what actually happens within some of the games and moving forward, there is room to dive further into some characters who exist in the source material. That means a show that will be bigger, crazier, and more ambitious than ever.

After all, consider this: Entering the first season of Twisted Metal, there was really no way to know that it was going to be a huge success. Now, you can argue that we have something more akin to a proof of concept here. Even though the heyday of the original games was a long time ago, it feels reawakened to a new audience and we are excited to see what happens from here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

