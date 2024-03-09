Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 9, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We probably don’t have to tell you that the desire for more of the show is here.

Luckily, this is where we are happy to tell you that you will have a chance to see more of the late-night comedy show in just a matter of hours. Tonight’s installment is going to be hosted by none other than Josh Brolin, who has not been in Studio 8H in this capacity for a rather long time. Yet, we do think that he’s going to bring a lot of creativity to the show and hopefully a different energy. You can say that this past episode hosted by Sydney Sweeney was intentionally catered to younger viewers. This time around, the goal could be to appeal to old-school movie buffs — and maybe some people who love The Avengers.

Of course, SNL may also still be working to cater to younger viewers thanks to Ariana Grande serving as the musical guest for the night. We would be shocked if she only stuck to music here, and it is our feeling that she is going to surface in at least one sketch over the course of the episode. We’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

If there is any bit of bad news at all to share here, it’s that this will almost certainly be the last episode of the series for quite some time. There is more than likely going to be a hiatus coming until either later this month or early April on the other side of this episode, largely because that is the way in which this show tends to operate. You get a batch of episodes, a break, and then another batch after that.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some great stuff here tonight!

