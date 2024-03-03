Saturday Night Live: Glen Powell cameo, Sydney Sweeney opening

We had a feeling that tonight’s Saturday Night Live hosted by Sydney Sweeney would feature at least one or two cameos — did you see Glen Powell coming?

In a lot of ways, it makes sense for the Anyone but You star to be there alongside Sydney, given that their movie was an enormous success from start to finish. Also, it was perfect fodder for a joke the actress made about a number of the different rumors that were out there about her, including a false one that she and Powell were secretly together while working on the movie. She said that she was more than happy with her fiancé, who she loves, and she then asked the cameras to show him in the audience … and they showed Powell.

Was this a lot funnier actually seeing it than trying to explain it? There’s no doubt about that. Still, this was a smart move in order to ensure people were talking about the episode almost right away. Also, kudos to Sweeney for being so willing to make fun of herself! Remember that earlier in the monologue, she joked about almost nobody seeing Madame Web, which is more than we thought the box-office bomb was going to be mentioned over the course of the episode.

(It is still funny that this is the second Madame Web star to host the show over the past several episodes.)

