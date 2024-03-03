Saturday Night Live cold open: Gavin Newsom & Draymond Green

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live offered up a chance to (of course) do a politically-themed cold open. Enter CNN and “Gavin Newsom.”

Honestly, we’ve been waited for the show to do something more with the California Governor (played by Michael Longfellow) and with that, the show presented a version of him who was there to give all sorts of praise on Joe Biden. From there, they also brought out Ego Nwodim to play White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

What was the whole point of this sketch? Basically, it was all about how Biden, behind close doors, is brilliant and capable of getting everything done despite his age. The more people they brought on to discuss the President, the more ridiculous the stories became. Enter Devin Walker as Draymond Green, who he previously played on Weekend Update.

Eventually, we did see Biden appear on here, where he was played this time around by Mikey Day. This wasn’t the first appearance from the cast member as the President, but there have been so many people who have played him over the years including Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, and Jim Carrey. We do honestly appreciate the fact that we had a regular cast member in the role this time, mostly due to the fact that it allows for the opportunity to have consistency and to allow said person to become a little bit more of a star. We do think that’s important in the end.

As for the cold open overall…

Did anyone else find it a little overwhelming? The problem here, impressions aside, is that a lot of these jokes about Biden we have heard before. Then again, we should just be glad that we had a chance to see something here that wasn’t just a spoof of Trump.

