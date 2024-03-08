Shark Tank: Boona, Chefee, Let Them Eat Candles, & Lady Alpha

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to see an array of products enter the tank in Boona, Chefee, Let Them Eat Candles, and Lady Alpha. Are any of them going to strike deals? Or, are we looking at a situation here where a few are doomed to fail for one reason or another?

As we often do in these previews, we’re going to have more individual spotlights on the products within. Before we get there, though, let’s start by sharing the synopsis:

Visionary entrepreneurs present clever upgrades to everyday needs, including a robotic personal chef for the home, an easy-to-install dual showerhead, premium chocolate birthday candles and a nursing cover with a built-in fan.

Now, let’s get into the individual products…

Let Them Eat Candles – This is not a product that takes a lot of effort in order to describe. Basically, we are talking about candles that you can eat. Who wouldn’t want this added bit of birthday fun? You remove the wick and from there, you’re good to go.

Chefee – This can be described as a culinary AI who will cook a wide array of dishes for you using a simple command. It honestly feels like something that you’d see in The Jetsons versus a product that actually exists.

Lady Alpha – This is currently being described as a nursing cover that allows infants to feed while staying cool thanks to a safe, built-in fan. Baby products tend to fare well on this show, so why wouldn’t this one?

Boona – File this under “things that should be more mainstream already.” This is an effective and easy way to turn an ordinary shower into a tandem one, a way for two people to shower together without losing heat or having to switch back and forth from the water.

